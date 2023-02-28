Haridwar, February 28: A man was arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly raping his minor step daughter for the past five years, police said. His arrest followed a complaint lodged by his physically challenged wife, said Kankhal police station in-charge Naresh Rathore. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Arrested for Raping 11-Year-Old Minor Girl in Ballia.

The man named Ashok, a resident of Meerut, had married a physically-challenged woman 14 years ago who had daughter from her previous marriage, he said.

A case under the POCSO Act was lodged by police against Ashok for raping his 15-year-old step daughter and he was arrested, Rathore said.

