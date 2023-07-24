Gopeshwar, July 24: Within 12 hours after a minor was reported missing in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, police rescued her and arrested two youths who had allegedly abducted and raped her, officials said on Monday. The girl's father had filed a missing complaint at Tharali police station on Saturday evening, they added. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Goes to In-Laws House to Bring Wife Back in Agra, Woman’s Family Sets Him on Fire.

Taking immediate action, police nabbed the accused on Sunday within 12 hours of the complaint being filed and rescued the girl, officials said. In her statement to the police, the minor alleged that she was abducted and raped by the duo, they added.

The accused have been identified as Roshan Singh and Nitish, residents of the Garud area in Bageshwar district, the police said. Based on the statement of the girl, a case has been registered against the accused under Sections 366A (forcing or seducing a minor girl for illicit relations), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3/4 and 16/17 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, they added.

