Haridwar, December 5: In a tragic incident, four minors of the two families consumed beans of poisonous Panwar plant on Wednesday evening when they were playing in the field. Out of four, three children died while undergoing treatment, while one is still critical. The minors are residents of the Buggawala area in Haridwar.

As per the report published by the Times of India, Shabnam (5), Shazia (3) died on Thursday and Friday, respectively, while five-year-old Basir who was taken to AIIMS Rishikesh died on Sunday. Reportedly, Aasifa (6) is battling for her life at a Private hospital in Dehradun, the report added. The incident took place on Wednesday evening when the children were playing in the field when they consumed the poisonous wild plant. Ratti Poisoning: Two Brothers From Madhya Pradesh Get Poisoned by Plant Seeds Abrin, One Dies; Other Rescued at Delhi Hospital.

The incident came to light when the minors started vomitting excessively and diarrhea. When their parents noticed the symptoms, the kids were rushed to a private hospital. Shazia's uncle Mohd Farooq expressed his anger over the government's apathy. "Three children died in our family but not even one government official visited us to extend their support," reported the media house quoting Farooq. Uttarakhand Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Failing To Clear Agniveer Recruitment Test in Bageshwar.

Haridwar SP Swapn Kishore Singh said "We sent a team to the village to destroy weed from the area on Sunday after being informed about the incident."

