Vadodara Accident: Two Trucks Collide, 12 People Dead, Scores Injured

Image used for representational purpose | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vadodara, February 22: At least 12 people were killed and scores injured after two trucks collided in Gujarat's Vadodara. The accident took place in Padra taluka on Saturday evening. According to reports, one of the trucks was carrying people who were returning to their home after attending a pre-wedding function at Gothada village in Savli taluka. The identities of all deceased were not immediately known. Gujarat: Narrow Escape for Man As Moving Car Catches Fire After Colliding With Pole in Surat.

Speaking to Times of India, eyewitnesses said seven people died on the spot when the truck they were travelling in collided with the speeding dumping truck. Five others succumbed to injuries during treatment. Several injured people were rushed to the health centre in Vadu and were later referred to SSG Hospital in Vadodara city. All deceased were residents of Ranu and Bhoj villages of Padra taluka. Gujarat Road Accident: 21 Dead After Bus Overturns Near Trishuliya Ghat in Banaskantha; PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief.

About identities of the dead persons, a police officer said: "Their relatives are also grievously injured so it will take some time to gather the details of the deceased. We are currently moving the bodies from the spot for post-mortem."