Mumbai, October 23: In a horrific incident on California’s 10 Freeway in Ontario, a massive eight-vehicle pileup claimed three lives and left four others injured on Tuesday afternoon, October 21. The crash, which occurred around 1:10 PM near the 15 Freeway interchange, involved multiple semi-trucks, pickup trucks, and cars. Authorities have identified Jashanpreet Singh as the driver behind the wheel of a red tractor-trailer that failed to stop in time, triggering the deadly chain-reaction collision. Dashcam footage of the crash, now viral online, shows the truck ploughing through slow-moving traffic before erupting into flames.

According to the California Highway Patrol, Singh was allegedly under the influence of drugs when he rammed into several vehicles, causing widespread devastation and chaos. He was arrested at the scene and later booked into the West Valley Detention Centre on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence. The crash has since sparked a debate over California’s licensing process for commercial drivers, especially after a similar case involving another Indian-origin trucker in Florida. Let’s know who Jashanpreet Singh is. Ontario Crash: ‘Indian’ Truck Driver Jashanpreet Singh, Under the Influence of Drugs, Slams Into Multiple Vehicles on 10 Freeway, Killing 3; Horrific Dashcam Video Surfaces.

Who Is Jashanpreet Singh?

Jashanpreet Singh is a 21-year-old resident of Yuba City, California. He has been identified as the driver accused of causing the deadly pileup on the 10 Freeway that killed three people and injured four others. As per reports, he is an "Indian national" who illegally migrated to the United States and started working as a truck driver, although this has not been officially confirmed by authorities. Singh was allegedly under the influence of drugs when his red tractor-trailer failed to brake in time, slamming into several vehicles and triggering a massive chain-reaction crash. Harjinder Singh, Indian-Origin Truck Driver in Florida Turnpike Crash That Killed 3, Fails English and Road Sign Tests (Watch Video).

He was arrested at the scene and later booked into the West Valley Detention Centre in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence of drugs. Reports suggest that ICE has placed a detainer request on Singh, while investigations continue to verify his immigration status and possible prior violations. Authorities are yet to reveal the identities of the victims as they notify the families.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Financial Express and News18), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 23, 2025 12:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).