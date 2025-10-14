Thane, October 14: In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a 29-year-old man died after a truck collided with his motorbike, and the ambulance rushing him to the hospital got stuck in traffic in Thane district. Police officials said that the incident occurred late Monday evening, October 13, at Nimbavli Naka in the Bhiwandi area. The victim was identified as Vinod Patil, an engineer who worked with a company in Vashind.

According to a report in PTI, the accident occurred when Patil was returning home to Kasheli village on his motorbike when a truck knocked him down. An official from the Bhiwandi Taluka police station said that Patil fell after being knocked and was allegedly crushed by the truck. The official further said that the victim was wearing a helmet at the time, which was crushed in the accident. Thane Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide, Jumps From 11th Floor of Residential Building Following Heated Argument With Girlfriend in Dombivali.

Soon after they were alerted, cops reached the accident spot and pulled Patil from below the truck. They immediately rushed him to a hospital in an ambulance. However, the ambulance got stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the Thane-Bhiwandi road, during which the victim died. Post Patil's death, cops sent his body to a government hospital for a postmortem. Maharashtra Shocker: Toddler Dies After Being Stuck in Traffic Jam on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway for 4-5 Hours, NHAI Reveals Reason Behind Vehicle Congestion.

Later, police officials registered a case against the truck driver, who is at large. The truck driver has been booked under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. In a separate incident in Thane, a 28-year-old man allegedly jumped into the Kasheli creek on Monday morning, October 13, triggering a search and rescue operation by local authorities.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).