New Delhi, February 14: In a recently concluded survey of 5,628 members of BharatMatrimony, a whopping 92 per cent of singles ready to marry said that they're actually looking for the "love of their life" on BharatMatrimony, not just a life partner.

The survey was conducted on the occasion of this Valentine's Day in relation to marriage and attitudes of young marriageable Indians when it comes to this occasion and its role in marital life. Single on Valentine's Day 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes: Celebrating February 14 with Netflix and No Chill? Here Are Some Funny Posts to Laugh At!

Interestingly, 86 per cent of participants said that after marriage they'd continue to celebrate Valentine's Day with their spouse. Talking about why celebrating love is important to them, 52 per cent women and 43 per cent men opined that celebrating the day "helps strengthen marital bonds" while 26 per cent women and 37 per cent men said that it was a "special day to express love." Among those who said they may not celebrate the day post marriage, 4 per cent women and 6 per cent men reasoned that "anniversaries and birthdays are more important days," while 5 per cent women and 5 per cent men said Valentine's Day was "just a marketing gimmick."

When asked how they wanted their partner to express love on Valentine's Day, 55 per cent women wished that their partner expressed love to them by saying "I found my equal". Interestingly, only 20 per cent women opined that they wanted a gift. 33 per cent men, however, said they'd express love to their spouse by "gifting her something she loves", 27 per cent by "saying I found my equal," 19 per cent by going out on a romantic dinner and 14 per cent by holidaying.

When posed "What's the best day of the year to express love post marriage?" 86 per cent women and 74 per cent men said "wedding anniversary" while 6 per cent women and 12 per cent men felt "partner's birthday" and 8 per cent women and 13 per cent men preferred Valentine's Day as the day to express love to partner. In response to "Who should plan for Valentine's Day after marriage, 10 per cent said the husband, while 10 per cent opined the wife should do the honours, while the rest 50 per cent said both must jointly plan for the occasion.

In response to "How important is it to gift spouse on Valentine's Day?" 55 per cent men said "they can't forget to gift her on this day," while interestingly, a whopping 86 per cent women said, "it was not important" and 14 per cent women humorously said, "it won't be a good day if he forgets it".

"We're pretty close to our customers, constantly studying their changing aspirations with regard to relationships and matrimony. Our current survey proves that young singles are not merely seeking a life partner but rather "the love of their life"," says Arjun Bhatia - Chief Marketing Officer at Matrimony.com.

BharatMatrimony's widest choice of bride and groom profiles, detailed information about the members including their interests, likes, background coupled with our advanced matching algorithms help members discover potential matches with whom they can connect through a variety of means like secure video calling and messaging giving them full control on finding their love and life partner, says Bhatia.