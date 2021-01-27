Single on Valentine's Day 2021? Well, you're not alone. There are a lot of positives of being alone on Valentine's day. You don't spend much, you can stay at home and Netflix without chill plus in India, you're safe from Bajrang Dal. LOL. But still, the best part has to be the funniest memes and jokes that take over social media, describing your single life in the most painful yet relatable manner. Recently, after we rang the 2021 new year bell, hilarious posts took over Twitter and Instagram, mostly because people couldn't wrap their heads around how soon 2020 vanished and how we were already nearing Valentine's day but it is a reality now, in less than a couple of weeks you will be surrounded with mushy couples.

During Valentine's season on social media, it is either all the mushy posts that take over social media or straight up Bajrang dal memes. There is no in-between. But they always make you laugh out loud and legit nothing is better than that. So, you might want to check out funny memes and jokes about Valentine's day that is going viral on social media.

14 February: Valentines day 15 February: school reopen Wow I never thought mjolo o katla before skolo 💔🚶🏻‍♂️#schoolsreopening pic.twitter.com/543fnsiIWR — Love Tired (@LoveTired2) January 15, 2021

Laughter is healthy and you chose to be healthy on Valentine's day over being in a relationship so seems like a win-win situation. We wish both singles and couples a very happy February 14, celebrate the day whether or not you have a partner with you.

