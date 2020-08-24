New Delhi, August 24: The Centre on Monday extended the validity of fitness, permits, licences, registration or other documents till December 31 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. It is the third time that the government extended the validity of such documents. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in its earlier advisory in March extended the deadline of expiring documents till June 30, which was further extended to September 30. Transport Ministry Amends Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 to Enable Citizens With Mild to Medium Colour Blindness Obtain Driving Licence.

The transport ministry in a statement said, “Taking into consideration the grim situation still continuing due to conditions for prevention of spread of COVID-19 across the country, it has further advised that the validity of all of the above referred documents whose extension of validity could not or not likely be granted due to lock-down and which had expired since February 1, 2020 or would expire by December 31, 2020.” Road Transport Ministry Helping Needy, Poor Amid Covid-19 Lockdown.

The government also asked enforcement authorities to consider expiry of motor vehicle documents till December 31. The ministry said that the extending of the validity of expiring documents would help out the citizens in availing transport-related services.

