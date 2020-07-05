New Delhi, July 5: India's national airline carrier Air India on Sunday said that it will operate 36 flights between India and the USA from July 11 to July 19, 2020. Air India further said that the flights will be operated under the Vande Bharat Mission to bring back stranded Indians from the United States of America.

Issuing the circular on Sunday, the Air India said, "Air India will operate 36 flights between India & USA from 11th July to 19th July 2020 under Vande Bharat Mission. Tickets may be booked through Air India website only effective 2000 Hrs (IST) on 6th July 2020, equivalent to New York (EDT 1030 hrs of 6th July 2020), Chicago (CDT 0930 hrs of 6th July 2020) and San Francisco (PDT 0730 hrs of 6th July 2020)." International Flights to Remain Suspended in India Till July 31 Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Here's what the Air India said:

#FlyAI : Kind attention please, an important update regarding flights between India and USA under Vande Bharat Mission. pic.twitter.com/O56TqBldvb — Air India (@airindiain) July 5, 2020

Earlier on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) extended the suspension of the international passenger flights till July 31. The circular issued by the national aviation regulator stated, "International scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case to case basis."

