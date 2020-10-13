New Delhi, October 13: Vice President of India, Venkaiah Naidu, penned a post on social media to explain how he recovered from COVID-19. The V-P credited "physical fitness, mental tenacity and desi food" as the key reasons behind his quick recovery from the disease that has infected over 7 million people and claimed nearly 110,000 lives. Air Pollution Plus COVID-19 Lethal For Delhi, Centre Sat Idly All Through The Year: Manish Sisodia.

Naidu was found infected with coronavirus on September 29, days after the Parliament session had ended. Considering his age, 71, the Vice President was being keenly monitored. Since he was not facing any major symptoms, Naidu remained in home isolation throughout his period of recovery.

A fortnight after he was found positive, Naidu was declared as recovered by the doctors. On October 13, a statement was issued Vice President's Secretariat to confirm that he has officially recovered.

"As per today's RT-PCR test conducted by AIIMS, both the vice president and his wife Usha Naidu have tested negative for COVID-19," the Vice President's Secretariat said in a statement.

Naidu Explains How He Recovered From COVID-19

Physical fitness, mental tenacity and desi food helped me to overcome COVID-19, says the Vice President. Read the full Facebook post on his experiences during corona infection-https://t.co/4SPwqdjPaR pic.twitter.com/amOkx6Zl7D — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) October 13, 2020

Read Full Social Media Post of The Vice President

Physical fitness, mental tenacity and desi food helped me to overcome COVID-19.

I am happy to have recovered from COVID-19 with the doctors declaring me negative after RT-PCR test on October 12. I was in home quarantine after I tested positive on September 29th and took all necessary steps to combat the virus as per medical advice.

Firstly, I would like to express my deepest gratitude to all the people from various walks of life—governors, chief ministers, union ministers, ministers from different states, legislators, politicians of divergent hues and others cutting across religions and regions—for their best wishes and prayers for my speedy recovery from COVID-19 infection.

I am also quite delighted that my wife, Smt. Usha Naidu is not at all affected by the novel Coronavirus. She is hale and hearty. I am also equally happy to learn that 13 employees working in the Vice President’s Secretariat, who were declared as COVID-19 positive earlier, have fully recovered.

Similarly, I am pleased to know that 136 COVID-19-affected employees of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat have recovered. While 127 of the officials are attending office, the remaining are functioning from home.

I am also thankful to doctors and other medical staff, who were in charge of monitoring my health condition, and also to experts from AIIMS and other doctors, who provided guidance and advice from time to time to the medical staff. I am truly pleased with their commitment and service.

I would also like to appreciate my personal staff, Sri Vikrant and Sri Chaitanya, for staying back at Upa Rashtrapati Nivas and taking care of me round-the-clock. Of course, they adhered to all the prescribed protocols while attending on me. I can never forget the services rendered by them. I also maintained telephonic contact with close friends and relatives during home quarantine.

I firmly believe that in spite of my age and certain medical problems like diabetes, I could overcome COVID-19 infection because of my physical fitness, mental tenacity, regular physical exercise like walking and yoga, apart from eating only desi (traditional) food. I have always preferred to eat desi food and continued the same during my self-isolation period too.

Based on my own experience and firm conviction, I urge everyone to undertake some of physical exercise daily—be it walking, jogging or yoga. Also, it is important to eat protein-rich food and avoid junk food. Equally crucial for the people is to not lower their guard and to strictly adhere to the protocols like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and maintaining personal hygiene at all times.

During the home quarantine, I was able to spend a good amount of time by reading newspapers, magazines and articles on various issues, including the pandemic. As I have also been studying different facets of the freedom movement, I am also writing two Facebook posts every week on the sacrifices and valour of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle.

The Government of India has been adopting a well-calibrated strategy to contain the spread of COVID-19. The need of the hour is for people to display a collective determination to defeat the virus by wearing masks, washing hands and following safe distancing norms.

I will not be able to attend public functions through video conferencing and work from home for a week or so, as advised by the doctors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 06:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).