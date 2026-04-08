Purnia University in Bihar has launched a formal disciplinary investigation after a video depicting a professor and a PhD student in an intimate setting surfaced on social media, sparking widespread controversy. The viral video, which began circulating on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, April 8, shows the duo sharing a meal from a single plate at a local restaurant. The university administration moved quickly to address the matter following intense protests from student organisations on campus.

Viral Video of Student and Professor Triggers Campus Unrest

The controversy centres on a viral video reportedly filmed at "Dosa Plaza", a popular eatery near the university. In the clip, the professor and his PhD student are seen conversing and laughing while sharing a dish, a scene that many online commentators have characterised as exceeding professional academic boundaries. Hero on Duty: Bihar Constable Saves CISF Jawan With Swift CPR, Video Goes Viral.

Viral Video Shows Student and Professor Sharing a Meal

Public scrutiny intensified after additional still frames and photographs emerged, including one where the student appears to rest her hand on the professor's lap. While some social media users argued for the pair's right to privacy, the majority of reactions on campus focused on the potential breach of the "teacher-student" sanctity and the institution’s reputation.

Picture Shows Student's Hand on Professor's Lap

पूर्णिया में विश्वविद्यालय के एक प्रोफेसर और पीएचडी छात्रा का वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है ! जिसमें दोनों एक ही प्लेट में डोसा खाते नजर आए और इसी दौरान उनकी नजदीकियों को लेकर सवाल उठने लगे जिसमें प्रोफेसर का हाथ छात्रा की जां*घ पर रखा हुआ दिखा, यहीं से पूरा विवाद शुरू हुआ छात्रों ने… pic.twitter.com/8b7Rb5GwH1 — मिच्च मसाला (@micchamasala) April 8, 2026

Purnia University Administration Responds

Taking note of the escalating situation, Vice-Chancellor Professor Vivekanand Singh has directed the university's disciplinary committee to conduct a thorough probe. The committee has been tasked with verifying the authenticity of the visuals and determining if any university codes of conduct were violated. "The university's image is our priority," said University Proctor Dr Uday Narayan Singh. He further said that they have taken cognisance of the viral material and have assured a fair inquiry. The proctor also assured strict action based on the findings of the committee's report.

Student Protests and Demands After Viral Video Surfaces

The incident led to immediate friction on campus. On Wednesday morning, April 8, a group of student leaders staged a sit-in protest, at one point blocking the Vice-Chancellor's vehicle to demand immediate suspension of the faculty member involved. The protesters alleged that such public displays of intimacy between researchers and their supervisors could create an environment of favouritism or coercion. The demonstration was eventually called off after administrative officials provided a written assurance that the investigation would be fast-tracked and conducted with transparency. Students in Bihar Harass Nun in Viral Video: Boys Shamefully Make Po*n Star References.

Academic Boundaries Under Scrutiny After Viral Incident

This incident has reignited a broader debate in Bihar’s academic circles regarding professional ethics in higher education. Many faculty members, speaking anonymously, expressed concern that the incident reflects a lapse in the traditional mentor-mentee relationship. This is not the first time Purnia University has faced administrative challenges in 2026; the institution recently dealt with protests regarding foundation day events and legal summons from the High Court. However, this specific case is being viewed by the public as a test of the university’s ability to enforce moral and professional standards among its senior staff.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of First Bihar Jharkhand News), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2026 10:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).