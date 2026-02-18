A deeply disturbing video has surfaced from Bihar's Jamui showing a group of Class 10 students from St. Joseph’s School harassing and mocking a senior nun with sexually derogatory language and making po*n references. The incident, which occurred during a school picnic, features several boys surrounding the nun and making lewd comparisons to adult film actresses, specifically using the name "Mia Khalifa" to ridicule her. Despite the nun’s calm attempts to usher the students back to their bus, the group continued their targeted verbal abuse, recorded the encounter, and later circulated it online. Reports indicate that the victim, who is from Kerala, initially did not understand the nature of the insults due to a language barrier and the niche nature of the references, realising the extent of the humiliation only after the footage went viral. Shivam Sahu 13 Minute 14 Second Viral Video: Wanting To Become Po*n Star, Rewa Man Uploads Wife’s Obscene Clip on Adult Website; Arrested.

Students in Bihar Harass Nun in Viral Video

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Siasat Daily), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

