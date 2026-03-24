Patna, March 24: In a powerful display of courage and presence of mind, a Bihar Police constable has become a real-life hero after saving a CISF jawan who suddenly collapsed on a busy public street. The dramatic moment, captured on video and shared by Bihar Police, has since gone viral, drawing widespread admiration across social media platforms.

According to officials, Constable Anjani Kumar Gaurav quickly assessed the situation and suspected a cardiac emergency when the jawan lost consciousness. With no time to waste and medical help yet to arrive, he immediately began administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) right there on the road, surrounded by onlookers. Uttar Pradesh Police Cop Performs CPR on Youth Who Suffered Heart Attack While Walking in Lucknow, Video Surfaces.

Bihar Constable’s Timely CPR Saves CISF Jawan

What followed were critical seconds that made all the difference. Within just half a minute of continuous CPR, the CISF jawan showed signs of recovery and began breathing again. The constable’s swift and decisive action effectively pulled him back from the brink, preventing what could have turned into a tragic incident in a crowded public space. Agra: Doctor Performs CPR on Elderly Patient Who Collapsed During Check-Up in UP; CCTV Video Surfaces.

The video was shared with the caption, “#BiharPolice Always With You. With you in every crisis, dedicated to you in every situation. Your safety, our topmost priority,” reinforcing the department’s commitment to public safety.

The incident has not only highlighted the bravery and training of Bihar Police personnel but also sparked an important conversation around emergency preparedness. Social media users have lauded the constable’s actions, calling it a reminder of how critical awareness and basic life-saving skills like CPR can be in emergencies.

Medical experts emphasize that in cases of cardiac arrest, immediate CPR can significantly improve survival chances by maintaining blood flow and oxygen to vital organs until professional help arrives. The constable’s timely intervention serves as a compelling example of how knowledge and quick response can save lives.

As the video continues to circulate widely, it stands as both an inspiring story of heroism and a wake-up call on the importance of CPR training, not just for law enforcement but for the general public as well.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).