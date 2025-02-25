Virar, February 25: A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Maharashtra's Palghar district, where three minor girls, including two sisters, were allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man in Virar. The incident came to light when the mother of the two sisters approached the police on Sunday, February 23, and lodged a complaint against the accused. Police officials said that the accused raped the three minor girls multiple times.

On Sunday, a verbal spat broke out between the two sisters and the same was heard by their mother, reports HT. When questioned, the two girls told their mother that their friend's "boyfriend" had been sexually assaulting them for the past three months. Following this, the woman approached the Virar police and lodged a rape case. Acting on the complaint, cops launched a probe. Mumbai Shocker: Man Sexually Assaults Female Colleague in Andheri, Threatens To Leak Obscene Pictures of Her on Social Media; Arrested.

However, it is reported that the accused is at large. During the preliminary investigation, cops found that the accused and the rape survivors are residents of the same building. They also learned that the accused has a criminal past with several cases registered against him. Cops said that one of the minor girls, who is 16 years old, had left her house due to her father's abuse.

Post this, the minor girl started staying with the accused, who is also an acquaintance of her father. Later, the minor girl introduced her friends, both sisters aged 13 and 14 years, to the accused. Police discovered that the three girls often partied at the accused's house. During these parties, the accused would sexually abuse them. Mumbai Shocker: Teacher Dies by Suicide by Jumping From Atal Setu; Harassment by Instant Loan App Agents Suspected.

It is learned that the sexual abuse continued for months. When the minor girls opposed the same, the accused threatened to kill them.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

