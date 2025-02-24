Mumbai, February 24: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 27-year-old woman was allegedly molested and blackmailed by her colleague in Andheri. The incident came to light after the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused, who was subsequently arrested. Cops said that the accused had threatened to circulate obscene photos of the victim.

The accused was identified as Naveen Kumar Singh (28), reports Lokmat Times. Police officials said that the complainant is a resident of Ghatkopar. The victim was previously employed at a private company in Lower Parel, where she met Naveen Singh, who worked as a supervisor. Over time, the two developed a friendly relationship. Mumbai Shocker: Newly Married Man Flees with Wife’s Gold Worth INR 17 Lakh After Stock Market Losses, Arrested.

In her complaint, the victim said that four years ago, the accused invited her to celebrate his birthday at the New Life Hotel in Marol, Andheri. During the birthday celebration, the accused allegedly forced himself on her and sexually assaulted her. The victim claimed that the accused also took explicit photos of the incident. Following the incident, Singh started blackmailing the woman and demanded INR 70,000 from her.

A police officer also said that the accused threatened to leak the victim's obscene pictures on social media if she failed to pay the amount. However, the woman refused to give in to his demands. The situation became ugly when Singh sent the obscene photos to the victim's sister. Bhiwandi Shocker: Newly-Married Woman Raped and Tortured for 15 Days by Her 52-Year-Old Father-in-Law and His Friend in Thane.

Fed up over constant harassment and extortion, the woman filed a complaint against the accused. The case was transferred to MIDC police, which acted swiftly and arrested the accused. The police also seized Naveen's phone, which contained obscene photos of the victim. The accused has been booked for molestation, blackmail and extortion.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

