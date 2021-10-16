New Delhi, October 16: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh over the next few days, a weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that a low-pressure area lies over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. The system is likely to become less marked during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of the above weather systems, isolated heavy rainfall very likely over north Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on October 16, over south Odisha during October 16-18, over Vidarbha on October 16 and 17 and over Madhya Pradesh on October 17 and 18, 2021.

Giving details about the progress of monsoon in India, the IMD said that the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal line continues to pass through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkote, Vengurla. Moreover, due to interaction between the Western Disturbance and strong lower level easterlies, rainfall is likely at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Uttarakhand during October 17-19; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh during October 17-18; over Haryana and Chandigarh and East Rajasthan on October 17.

