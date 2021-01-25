New Delhi, January 25: The Northern India is under the tight grip on cold wave conditions, according to IMD the situation is likely to remain same this week. Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to prevail in some pockets in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi for next 4-5 days, the Met Department said on Monday. It added that similar cold wave conditions will be witnessed in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch.

The mercury is likely to dip further in various Northern states as cold day to severe cold day condition are very likely to prevail in some isolated areas in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh during next three days. Several isolated pockets in Bihar are will also experience cold day condition for next two days, told the IMD. Winter 2021: Mount Abu Coldest Place in Rajasthan at Minus 4 Degrees Celsius.

Moreover, the dense blanket of fog will continue to engulf in states till the end of this week. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to experience dense to very dense fog till January 29. Delhi Winters: Dense Fog Engulfs Parts of National Capital, Minimum Temperature of 4 Degrees Celsius Likely in Coming Week.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the cold wave conditions will intensify due to the dry northwesterly winds that will start on Monday and will continue for next during 3-4 days over plains of north and adjoining parts of central and western India.

