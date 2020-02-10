Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Cold Wave in Parts of Jharkhand, Odisha

Cold wave (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 10: Isolated places over Jharkhand and Odisha are likely to witness cold wave conditions during the next 24 hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department on Monday. According to the IMD, cold wave conditions are very likely in isolated places over Jharkhand and Odisha during the next 24 hours.

Dense fog is very likely in isolated parts over Odisha during next 24 hours."A fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to affect Western Region from February 11 onwards. It is very likely to cause scattered to fairly widespread rain or snow over Jammu and Kashmir and isolated rain or snow over Himachal Pradesh during February 11-13 with maximum intensity on February 12," IMD stated in its All India Weather Forecast bulletin.

The weather forecasting agency said rain or thunderstorm was observed on February 9 at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.