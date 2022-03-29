Mumbai, March 29: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the maximum temperatures in Maharashtra would increase by 2 to 3 degrees during the next four days. The weather agency also said that the cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and adjoining Punjab at 0.9 km above mean sea level still persists.

As per the forecast, severe heatwave conditions are likely over West Rajasthan from March 29-30 and isolated heatwave conditions from March 31 to April 2. The weather agency also predicted isolated heatwave conditions over Jammu Division and Himachal Pradesh on March 29; over south Haryana and Delhi on March 29-30 and over Saurashtra-Kutch, East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh from March 29 to April 2. China Reports 1,293 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours.

Besides the above-mentioned states, Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, and the Marathwada region are likely to witness a rise in temperature from March 29-31. Heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail over south Uttar Pradesh on March 30-31 and over Jharkhand and interior Odisha from March 30 to April 2.

Check IMD's tweet:

Light to moderate rainfall activity very likely to continue over Northeast India during next 5 days with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 31st March & 01st April, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 28, 2022

Due to the influence of wind discontinuity over the south Peninsular India region, light to moderate rainfall is very likely to take place over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal, Coastal and South Interior of Karnataka during the next five days. However, the weather agency also stated that light to moderate rainfall is very likely to continue over Northeast India during the next 24 hours.

"Light to moderate rainfall activity very likely to continue over Northeast India during next 5 days with possibility of isolated heavy falls over Assam-Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh on 31st March & 01st April, 2022," the weather bureau said in a tweet. Thunderstorm and lightning has also been forecasted at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry-Karaikal, and Lakshadweep on March 29 and Kerala-Mahe during the next five days.

While light rainfall activity has been speculated over parts of Northeast India, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Southwest Peninsular India, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands from April 2-4, the weather bureau has forecasted dry weather likely over the rest parts of the country.

