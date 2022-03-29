Beijing, March 29: China's financial hub of Shanghai is in a two-stage lockdown of its 26 million residents as the country on Monday reported 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,228 were locally transmitted and 65 were imported infections, the National Health Commission's Tuesday report showed.

Of the new local infections, 1,055 were reported in Jilin, 96 in Shanghai, 12 in Shandong, and 10 in Liaoning.

The rest of the cases were reported in 13 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

A total of 65 imported COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, said the commission. No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day.

This comes after Shanghai has seen a surge in cases of virus, forcing the Chinese authorities to redirect some international passenger flights to other cities from March 21 to May 1.

China has imposed various rules to keep the COVID-19 cases away from the country since the deadly initial outbreak in 2020 but the fast-spreading variant known as "stealth omicron" is testing China's zero-COVID policy.

