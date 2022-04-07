Delhi, April 7: Heat wave conditions are going to prevail in North West India and Central India including Delhi, UP for the next 4-5 days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that during the next 3 days, there will be an increase in the temperature of Northwest India and Central India by about 2 degrees Celsius. At the same time, there is a possibility of heat wave for the next 4-5 days. Many states of the country including Delhi are going to face severe heat. However, there will be no significant change in the maximum temperature after this. The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of severe heat wave in western Rajasthan.

The weather agency said that the maximum temperatures would rise by about two degree Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India during the next 3 days. However, there will be no significant change in the maximum temperatures thereafter.

In a release issued by the Meteorological Department, it has been said that during the next 5 days, people may have to face severe heat and heat wave in different parts of western Rajasthan. At the same time, due to severe heat in different parts of East Rajasthan, heatwave can be seen for the next 5 days. Weather To Remain Clear in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh During Next 24 Hours: MeT Department

Heatwave conditions to severe heatwave conditions are also forecasted in isolated pockets over south Haryana-Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days. Meanwhile, the IMD predicted Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Bihar during the next few days. Weather Forecast: Heat Wave Spell to Continue Over Northwest India, Madhya Pradesh for Next 5 Days; Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Northeastern States, Says IMD

It said, "Heat Wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha & Bihar during next 5 days; over Madhya Maharashtra & Jammu division during next 2-3 days; over Jharkhand during 06th -08th; over south Punjab during 07th -10th and over Chhattisgarh on 09th & 10th April, 2022."

The weather agency also predicted a heavy rainfall spell likely over Arunachal Pradesh during the next five days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim between April 6 and 8, and over Assam-Meghalaya during April 8 and 10.

The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of light scattered rain in Arunachal Pradesh, some areas of West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya in the next few days. On the other hand, some areas of Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Karnataka can see light rain with thundershowers.

