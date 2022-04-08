Most of the states of North India are in the grip of severe heat and heat wave. The first week of April is going on and the hot sun and heat have made life difficult for the people. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is no chance of getting relief from heat in the next five days in the northwestern part and central India. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of heat wave or hot winds in these states.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of heatwave in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, South Punjab, South Haryana-Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand during the next 5 days. Apart from this, for the next 3 days, there will be an outbreak of heat wave in the northern parts of Gujarat. On the other hand, heatwave conditions are possible over Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, parts of Bihar and parts of Jammu region and Chhattisgarh. Weather Forecast: No Respite From Heatwave in Northwest And Central India During Next 5 Days; Light Rain Expected in Kerala, Tamil Nadu

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures will remain above normal at most places in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, West Rajasthan and Punjab. In the next five days, the minimum temperature will be 5 degree Celsius or more above normal at different places in western Rajasthan. Today the minimum temperature of Jaipur can be 24 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature can be 41 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, during the next 24 hours, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Sikkim and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal may receive light to moderate rain with heavy rain at a few places. Apart from this, light to moderate rain is very likely at isolated places over Kerala and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Light rain will occur over Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and parts of Maharashtra. Weather Forecast: Heatwave Continues in North, Central India; Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Says IMD

Talking about the hilly areas, according to IMD, the maximum temperature of Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, will be 18 degree Celsius today, while the minimum temperature will go up to 28 degree Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature of Dehradun, the capital of Uttarakhand, will be 17 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 37 degree Celsius.

