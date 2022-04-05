Delhi, April 5: Many parts of the country are reeling under the grip of a heatwave. According to the latest trends, temperatures in the Vidharbha region already crossed 40 degrees mark. Heatwave conditions will continue to lash North and Central India, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). IMD has predicted heatwave conditions to severe heatwave conditions over the parts of Rajasthan, south Haryana-Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Saurashtra-Kutch, and north Gujarat Region on April 5.

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning at isolated places over the Assam-Meghalaya region, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Andaman-Nicobar Islands, Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan-Goa, Vidarbha, Telangana, Karnataka, the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry-Karaikal region and Kerala-Mahe. Meanwhile Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on April 5. Weather Forecast: Heatwaves to Lash North, Central India; Rainfall Likely over Northeastern States, Says IMD.

Apart from this, IMD has predicted that an upper air cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood on April 6. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over the Southeast Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 24 hours.

According to IMD, there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over many parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours and rise by about 2 degrees thereafter. No significant change in maximum temperatures is very likely over most parts of the country during the next 5 days, said IMD.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2022 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).