On March 3, 2025, different cities across India will experience varied weather conditions. Mumbai will see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures ranging from 33°C during the day to 23°C at night. Delhi will enjoy plenty of sunshine with a high of 29°C and a low of 18°C. Chennai is expected to be hot and humid, reaching up to 36°C, while Bengaluru will have a sunny to partly cloudy day with a high of 34°C. Hyderabad will experience hazy sunshine, with temperatures soaring to 37°C. In contrast, Shimla will be much cooler, with a high of 16°C and a chance of light showers in the afternoon. Kolkata will have partly cloudy skies, with temperatures fluctuating between 34°C and 23°C. Weather conditions may change, so it’s best to check for updates before making any plans.

