Mumbai, May 23: A 13-year-old boy tragically committed suicide in East Midnapore, West Bengal, after being publicly humiliated over theft accusations. According to reports, the Bakulda High School Class 7 student ingested poison at his Gosainber Bazar home on Thursday and left a note that said, "Maa, I didn't steal."

According to a report by News 18, the ordeal started on Sunday when Krishnendu, the victim, went to a nearby confectionery to purchase some snacks. Chip packets were left outside the shop, which was then unattended. His family claims that when shop owner and community volunteer Subhankar Dikshit noticed Krishnendu carrying three packets of chips, he picked one up and started to leave. After pursuing him on a motorbike and accusing him of stealing, Dikshit allegedly dragged the boy back, gave him his change back and beat him in front of onlookers, even though Krishnendu had given him INR 20 for chips worth INR 15. Additionally, the child was made to apologise and hold his ears publicly. West Bengal: Class 9 Student Dies by Suicide by Jumping off Roof After Mother Scolds Her for Using Mobile Excessively in New Barrackpore.

After learning of the incident, Krishnendu's mother later brought him back to the store and reprimanded him, not realising the emotional pain he was already experiencing. The boy went home that night, drank poison, and wrote a last note claiming innocence. Online Romance Turns Tragic in Murshidabad: Man Discovers Woman He Was Dating Online for 7 Months Was His Stepmother, Attempts Suicide.

Despite being brought to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital, he was not able to be saved. Police have reported an unnatural death after his body was sent for a post-mortem. No official complaint had been lodged as of Friday.

Locals are furious about the incident, and many have criticised Dikshit for publicly humiliating a minor and using excessive force. He was still a child, even if he had stolen the chips. One resident asked, "Is this how a civic volunteer should behave?" Since then, the store owner has vanished and has declined to release CCTV footage that might shed light on what happened. Police have promised that a thorough investigation will occur after a formal complaint is filed.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

