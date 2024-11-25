Kolkata, November 25: A Class nine student tragically died after jumping from the roof of her fifth-floor flat in a New Barrackpore housing complex in West Bengal on Monday morning, November 25. The incident reportedly followed an argument with her mother, who had scolded her for being engrossed in her smartphone during study hours. The police are investigating to determine the exact circumstances leading to the death.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased, identified as Paroshmita Mazumdar, was a student at a reputable English-medium school in Barrackpore Cantonment. According to a senior police officer of the Barrackpore commissionerate, "Prima facie, it appears that Paroshmita killed herself after being scolded by her mother for ignoring her studies and staying hooked to the mobile phone." West Bengal Shocker: Youth Dies by Suicide After Killing Mother and Sister in Tarakeswar, Probe Underway.

The body has been sent for an autopsy, and an unnatural death case has been registered. Local sources revealed that Paroshmita had an argument with her mother the previous night. After being scolded, she went silent and retired to her room to sleep.

On Monday morning, while her father, Pradip Mazumdar, left for work, her brother went to college, and her mother was busy with household chores, Paroshmita went up to the roof of their flat and jumped off. Neighbours and passersby, hearing a loud thud, rushed to find her lying in a pool of blood. She was immediately taken to Barasat District Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. West Bengal: Man Dies by Suicide in Salt Lake After His Mother Goes Missing, Body Found Hanging From Fan at Home.

The family moved to the area a few years ago. Neighbours described Paroshmita as gentle and calm. Sharmistha Mukherjee, a neighbour, expressed shock and was quoted as saying, "We never imagined that she could take such a drastic step only for being reprimanded by her mother."

