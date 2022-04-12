Kolkata, April 12: The bypolls for the Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies in West Bengal concluded more or less peacefully on Tuesday evening with reports of minor incidents of violence reported from Asansol.

However, the polling percentage was quite low this time. Although the final figures will not be available before late on Tuesday or even on Wednesday morning, the turnout till 5 p.m. was 63.03 per cent in case of Asansol and 41.1 per cent in case of Ballygunge. Mumbai: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Says, 'Loudspeakers in Mosques Should Be Shut Till May 3'.

The major controversy was in Asansol, where on Tuesday afternoon, local police restricted movement of media persons within the constituency and kept them stranded at a crossing at Barabani for around 40 minutes. However, soon after the intervention by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, police lifted the restrictions.

JP candidate from Asansol, Agnimitra Paul alleged that such restrictive measures were aimed at facilitating the ruling Trinamool Congress activists resort to rampant election malpractices. However, popular Bollywood star, Shatrughan Sinha, whom Trinamool Congress has fielded this time from Asansol, ridiculed Paul without naming her. "Someone has lost cool because of the apprehension of defeat this time," he said.

There was hardly any report of violence from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency except certain minor incidents.

In the morning, BJP candidate, Keya Ghosh alleged that the personnel of Kolkata Police were deputed within the polling booths which should not be as per the norms of the Election Commission.

On the other hand, Trinamool Congress alleged that entry to a polling booth was refused to their candidate Babul Supriyo, a singer-turned-politician and former BJP Union Minister.

The results of the polls will be declared on April 16.

