MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday said that loudspeakers in mosques should be shut till May 3, if not, his party will play Hanuman Chalisa on speakers. "This is a social issue, not a religious one," Thackeray said while addressing a rally in Thane. He also warned the state government and said that his party will not go back on this subject. "Do whatever you want to do," he stated.

Check tweet:

