Kolkata, December 30: Amid instances of question paper leaks and allegations of other exam-related malpractices during the last few years, the Class X board examination to be conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) in 2024 will be held under the strict surveillance of CCTV cameras.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the WBBSE, wherein it has been said that it will be mandatory for the examination centres to preserve CCTV footage for each day of the examinations. WBJEE Exam 2024 Date: West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination To Be Held on April 28, Know Steps To Apply at wbjeeb.in.

In the notification, WBBSE Secretary Subrata Ghosh has directed all the exam centre secretaries and supervisors to ensure that the order is strictly followed. The board has also directed that the footage will have to be preserved till the results are announced.

“The measure is essential to maintain highest standards of security, transparency and fairness,” read the notice issued by the board. The centre secretaries and supervisors will have to ensure that the CCTV cameras are operational and recording continuously throug 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each day of the examinations. Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2024 Dates Out: MSBSHSE Releases Time Tables for Class 10, Class 12 Final Exams at mahahsscboard.in, Know How To Download.

They have also been advised to verify the storage capacity of the CCTV cameras and check whether they have the capacity to retain the footage for the entire duration of the examinations and until the results are announced.

The board has also made it clear that the footage should remain in the custody of the head of the institution/centre secretary concerned, who will be responsible for their custody and availability if required.

