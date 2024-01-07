Kolkata, January 7: A total six corporate entities linked to Trinamool Congress leader Shankar Adhya, arrested in connection with the ration distribution case in West Bengal, are currently under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths. Adhya was arrested late Friday night Sources said that as many as eight close relatives of Adhya, who are linked to these six corporate entities were under the scanner.

It is learnt that five of the six entities are foreign exchange dealing companies and one is an ice-cream factory. The central agency sleuths, sources added, have got definite clues that the proceeds of the alleged ration distribution scam were diverted abroad through these foreign exchange dealing entities, and a portion was invested in the said ice-cream factory. West Bengal Ration Scam Case: Trinamool Congress Leader Shankar Adhya Arrested by ED in Ration Distribution Case (Watch Video)

Already on Saturday, the ED counsel has briefed a special court of the Prevention Money Laundering Act (PMLA) about how Adhya had diverted several crores of rupees abroad, especially to Dubai, through the hawala route. Adhya, is known to be an extremely close confidante of current West Bengal forest minister and the former state food & supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick, who was arrested in October last year by ED sleuths in connection with the ration distribution case. ED Team Attacked in West Bengal: Governor CV Ananda Bose Directs State Police To Arrest Absconding TMC Leader Seikh Sajahan

On Saturday, the ED counsel also briefed the special court on how Adhya’s communication with Mallick continued even after the latter was shifted to state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata from his judicial custody. According to the ED counsel, the minister used to send written communication through his daughter who regularly came to the hospital to meet him. The special court on Saturday remanded Adhya to 14 days of judicial custody.

