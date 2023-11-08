Kolkata, November 8: Tension is prevailing in Nidhirampur village in West Bengal's Bankura district after the body of a local BJP leader was found hanging from the branch of a tree by the local villagers on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Subhadeep Mishra. He contested in the recently concluded polls for the three-tier panchayat system in West Bengal. His family members said that he went missing for the last seven days, and finally, on Wednesday morning, his body was spotted hanging from a tree in the locality.

His hands were tied. As the police reached the spot to recover the body of the deceased leader, the local BJP legislator from the Saltora Assembly constituency, Chandana Bauri, started an agitation and refused to hand over the body to the cops. Even Bauri was seen lying down in front of the police vehicle in order to prevent them from taking away the body of the deceased BJP leader. Bishnu Pada Ray Dies of Heart Attack in West Bengal: BJP MLA From Dhupguri Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Passes Away at Kolkata Hospital.

Body of BJP Leader Found in Bengal Village, Viewer Discretion Advised

One More BJP Worker murdered By TMC and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied.😣 Subhadeep Mishra of Bankura District was a @BJP4Bengal Candidate who contested the 2023 Panchayat Elections from the Nidhirampur 257 No. Booth; at Lotiyaboni Anchal of Gangajalghati Block in… pic.twitter.com/pOGQcUrzIb — Amit Thakur 🇮🇳 (@Amit_Thakur_BJP) November 8, 2023

The leader of the opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that Mishra was murdered as the local goons associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress were scared of the growing popularity of the deceased BJP leader in the area. The leader of the opposition also demanded that the role of Bankura district Police Superintendent Vaibhav Tiwari should also be investigated thoroughly in the matter. West Bengal: BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury Claims TMC ‘Goons’ Attacked Her Car Near Police Outpost in Siliguri (Watch Video).

“District Police units are nothing but Trinamool Congress cadres in uniform. Their only job is to ensure that Trinamool Congress's existence continues as long as possible. I demand CBI investigation as police would do their best to tamper evidence and protect the culprits who belong to the ruling TMC party, in order to please their political masters,” he said.

