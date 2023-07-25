Kolkata, July 25: BJP legislator from Dhupguri Assembly constituency in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, Bishnu Pada Ray died of cardiac arrest at a city- based hospital here on Tuesday morning. Ray came to Kolkata on Sunday evening to participate in the monsoon session of the assembly that commenced from Monday. However, on Sunday night, he had to be rushed to a city- based hospital after he complained of chest pain. West Bengal: BJP Targets Mamata Banerjee Government After Two Women Stripped, Beaten in Malda; TMC Says 'Politicising' Issue.

Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari has issued a condolence message on his official Twitter handle. “I am extremely saddened to know about the sad & untimely demise of my colleague and MLA from Dhupguri; Shri Bishnu Pada Ray. He was admitted in the PG Hospital the day before yesterday because of a heart ailment. On behalf of the @BJP4Bengal Legislature Party, I express my deepest condolences to his family & friends. May his soul attain eternal peace. Om Shanti,” his Twitter message read. West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023: BJP Candidate Barun Sundar Dragged Out of Counting Centre in Barrackpore (Watch Video).

Suvendu Adhikari Condoles Demise of Bishnu Pada Ray:

I am extremely saddened to know about the sad & untimely demise of my colleague and MLA from Dhupguri; Shri Bishnu Pada Ray. He was admitted in the PG Hospital the day before yesterday because of a heart ailment. On behalf of the @BJP4Bengal Legislature Party, I express my… pic.twitter.com/3l4soDXLpv — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) July 25, 2023

He was a first-time MLA and also the first elected BJP legislator from Dhupguri Assembly constituency. In 2021, he got elected after defeating the Trinamool Congress candidate and also the sitting MLA Mitali Roy. State BJP sources said that his body will be first brought to the party’s state headquarter in north Kolkata and from there to the state Assembly premises where his fellow legislators will pay floral tribute.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2023 10:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).