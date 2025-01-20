Darwen, January 20: In a shocking incident, a man who had been missing for a week was found dead on January 14 in woodland near Darwen, Lancashire. Kevin Coates, 43, was last seen alive on January 7, and police reports suggest he had been assaulted at his home before his disappearance. A postmortem examination is underway to determine the exact cause of his death. Meanwhile, four people have been arrested in connection with the case as investigations continue.

As reported by The Mirror, Kevin Coates' family described him as a "gentle" man who would "light up a room" with his presence. His sudden disappearance on January 7 had left loved ones heartbroken and searching for answers. Police received reports of an assault at his home prior to his vanishing, which raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Coates' body was discovered a week later, on January 14, in woodland near Darwen, prompting a full investigation by Lancashire Police. UK Shocker: Doctor ‘Chokes’ Woman During Sex, Sends Photos and Videos of Sexual Acts With Other Women to Her; Probe Ordered.

Following the discovery, a postmortem examination was carried out, although the exact cause of Coates' death remains unclear. Detectives are looking into the sequence of events leading up to his death, including the reported assault. Authorities have not ruled out foul play and are working diligently to piece together the timeline from the day he was last seen to his tragic discovery. The investigation continues to be a priority for the police, with further enquiries needed to determine the full circumstances of his death. UK Shocker: Teacher Avoids Jail After Being Convicted For Having Sex With Minor Student in Eltham School.

In connection with the ongoing investigation, four people, including a 56-year-old woman and three men aged 37, 43, and 53, have been arrested. They have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Due to previous contact with Kevin, Lancashire Police referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ensure transparency and accountability in their investigation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 20, 2025 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).