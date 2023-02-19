National-level archer and gold medalist Bhavna Chahal committed suicide in Chandigarh. The body of the female athlete was recovered from her house in the capital of Punjab and Haryana. The police came into action and arrested her husband Sachin Chahal under the case of dowry harassment. As per reports, 27-year-old Bhavna died on Friday night at her house in Dashmesh Nagar in Nayagaon, after which her father Prakash Chandra lodged a complaint of dowry harassment against her husband. Gujarat Shocker: Lady Constable Commits Suicide by Hanging Herself at Residence in Botad.

Watch Video: National-Level Archer and Gold Medalist Dies by Suicide

