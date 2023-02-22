Lucknow, February 22: An army jawan, whose wife died in a mysterious fire incident earlier this week, has been arrested. Police suspect that Manish, the accused army jawan posted in Bihar regiment, killed Tanu Kumari, 22, allegedly for dowry.

Tanu married Manish a year back. The victim's father Virendra Kumar Rai of Vaishali, in his complaint, explained in detail the torture Tanu was undergoing and exposed Manish and his family who told police that they did not know how Tanu was engulfed in flames. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Woman Burnt Alive Over Dowry in Hathras, Husband, In-Laws Arrested.

"We married Tanu to Manish with the consent of both the families and gave adequate gifts to him. A few days after the marriage, Manish and his brother Anish and their mother Suman demanded Rs 10 lakh and dowry and a plot in Hajipur locality in Vaishali district of Bihar," he said.

He further said Tanu called him on February 19 informing that she was being beaten by Manish's brother and his mother since Manish returned home. "She also told me to come immediately and take her back. It was not possible to reach Lucknow so quickly," he said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Thrashed, Gang-Raped by Husband and His 3 Friends Over Dowry in Kanpur, Case Registered.

He said that he got a call from Tanu's mother-in-law Suman who told him that Tanu had run away from the house. "A little later Suman phoned me again and told me that Tanu died in a fire," he said.

