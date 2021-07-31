Kolkata, July 31: Three members of a family in Salt Lake, who had completed two-dose COVID-19 vaccination, contracted the virus earlier this month. The trio even needed hospitalisation and intensive care after testing positive for COVID-19. According to a report, father of Surajit Maji, a resident of Salt Lake's FD block, developed fever on July 7 and later tested positive for coronavirus. He was admitted to a hospital on July 13. West Bengal Govt Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till August 15 With Relaxations; Night Curfew To Be Imposed From 9 PM to 5 AM.

On July 13, Surajit and his mother also tested positive for COVID-19. On July 17, his mother's oxygen level started dipping and she was hospitalised. On July 18, she was shifted to ICU. On the same day, Surajit's father got discharged. Soon, Surajit's oxygen level went down and he was shifted to ICU on July 19. A few days later, his condition stabilised and he was finally discharged from hospital on July 25. Mumbai Doctor Tests Positive For COVID-19 Thrice in 13 Months, Twice After Taking Both Doses of Coronavirus Vaccine.

"Since I was on poll duty, my double-dose vaccination was completed by March, before the elections. My parents had also received both doses by April. All three of us got Covishield," Surajit, a school teacher, was quoted by TOI as saying. Doctors called it an exceptional case, adding that vaccination against COVID-19 is a must.

"This is a case of ‘breakthrough infection’, which happens in every disease that is preventable by vaccine. But these are exceptional cases and should not be taken as a failure of the vaccine, which helps save lives," Diptendra Sarkar, a professor at Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research, said.

West Bengal on Friday reported 711 new COVID-19 cases and five more fatalities due to the infection. The state has so far reported 15,27,250 COVID-19 cases and 18,128 deaths. As many as 14,97,951 people have recovered from the disease in the state till now.

