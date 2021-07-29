West Bengal Govt Extends COVID-19 Restrictions Till August 15 With Relaxations; Night Curfew To Be Imposed From 9 PM to 5 AM

West Bengal government extends COVID19 restrictions in the state till 15th August with certain relaxations; Govt programmes will be allowed in indoor places with not more than 50% of total seating capacity from 31st July. Night curfew timings 9pm-5am pic.twitter.com/poWLC8nGXc — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2021

