West Bengal Weather Update: Thunderstorms, Rain Likely in Kolkata, South Bengal Till May 5; Counting Day May Face Disruption at 77 Centres

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Kolkata, May 2: The Met Office has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain across South Bengal districts and Kolkata till May 5. According to the forecast, there is a high chance of thunderstorms along with rain on Monday, when counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly polls will be held across 77 counting centres across the state. Till Friday evening, Kolkata and the south Bengal districts have witnessed thunderstorm activities since April 29.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain have brought down the day's minimum and maximum temperatures. However, sweltering heat conditions due to high humidity will continue to prevail in the daytime. However, by evening, pleasant weather will be felt due to gusty winds. The same weather will remain till next Tuesday, and thunderstorms will continue across South Bengal. Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Rainfall Brings Relief From Heat in Jaipur As Met Dept Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts Across the State.

According to the Met Office, the east-west axis of the cyclonic circulation extends from north Haryana to Manipur. It passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Bangladesh and Assam. Due to this, a large amount of water vapour is entering West Bengal from the Bay of Bengal. That is why favourable conditions for thunderstorms and rain have been created in Bengal.

According to the forecast, the sky in Kolkata will remain cloudy on Saturday. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms by evening. A thunderstorm warning has been issued in East Midnapore, Hooghly, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia districts. Fishermen have been prohibited from going to the sea till May 3. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Next 3 Days Amid Extreme Heatwave in State.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely in north Bengal as well. Five north Bengal districts, including Darjeeling and Kalimpong, are likely to receive heavy rain. The rain will continue in the north for the next four days, along with thunderstorms. There is a possibility of scattered hail and thundershowers in the rest of the state.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).