Rajasthan Weather Forecast: Rainfall Brings Relief From Heat in Jaipur As Met Dept Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts Across the State

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Jaipur, May 2: Intermittent rainfall accompanied by gusty winds brought much-needed relief from the intense heat in Jaipur on Saturday, leading to a noticeable dip in temperatures across the city. The sudden change in weather conditions provided respite to residents who had been grappling with soaring mercury levels over the past few days. The weather changed around 9:30 a.m., when dense cloud cover engulfed the city, followed by spells of light to moderate rain in several areas, including Amer, Tonk Road, and Malviya Nagar. The sudden showers reduced visibility and ushered in a cooler atmosphere, offering respite to residents who had been grappling with rising heat and humidity over the past few days.

According to the Meteorological Centre, the rainfall activity has resulted in a drop of 1 to 2 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures. The city, which had been witnessing mercury levels close to 40 degrees Celsius, experienced relatively milder conditions on Saturday. Amid the changing weather patterns, the India Meteorological Department has issued Orange and Yellow alerts for several districts of Rajasthan, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, strong winds, and rainfall in the coming hours. Weather Forecast Today, May 2, 2026: Check Weather Updates, Rainfall and Heatwave Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Shimla.

Jaipur Live Weather Forecast and Updates

Districts including Jaipur, Sikar, Tonk, Dausa, and Jhunjhunu have been placed under an Orange alert, indicating the likelihood of moderate to intense thunderstorms. These areas may experience gusty winds ranging between 40 and 60 km/h, lightning strikes, isolated hailstorms, and light to moderate rainfall. Authorities have cautioned that such conditions could cause damage to trees, weak structures, electric poles, and temporary installations, besides posing risks to standing crops.

Meanwhile, a Yellow alert has been issued for districts such as Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Alwar, Churu, Hanumangarh, and Kotputli-Behror. These regions are likely to witness thunderstorms with lightning, winds of 30–40 km/h, and light to moderate rainfall. Although the intensity is expected to be lower compared to Orange alert areas, residents have been advised to remain vigilant. The met department has urged citizens to take necessary precautions, including staying indoors during thunderstorms, avoiding shelter under trees or near electric poles, and securing loose objects. Unnecessary travel should be avoided during adverse weather conditions. Sudden Death Caught on Camera in Rajasthan: Woman Dies of Heart Attack While Dancing at Wedding in Jalore, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

While the rainfall has brought temporary relief from the heat, it has also raised concerns for agriculture and rural infrastructure. Farmers have been advised to take preventive steps to protect crops from potential damage. The IMD continues to closely monitor the evolving weather situation and may issue further updates. Residents are advised to stay alert and follow official guidelines, said officials.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).