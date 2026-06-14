What Led Hyderabad Techie To Jump From 6th Floor With Infant in Arms?

A 37-year-old software engineer died after allegedly jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment building in Hyderabad's Miyapur while carrying her six-month-old infant in her arms. The woman died at the scene, while the baby survived with minor injuries after reportedly slipping from her grasp during the fall.

The incident occurred at Lakshmi Prestige Apartments in Mayuri Nagar. Residents and emergency responders rushed to the spot after the fall, and the infant was immediately shifted to Lotus Hospital in KPHB for treatment. Doctors reportedly said the child is out of danger. Hyderabad Techie Dies After Jumping From 6th Floor With Infant in Arms, 6-Month-Old Baby Survives.

The deceased has been identified as Isha Sahu, a software professional residing in the apartment complex. According to preliminary information, Sahu allegedly jumped from the residential building while holding her six-month-old child. During the fall, the infant is believed to have slipped from her arms, which may have reduced the impact of the fall.

While the baby sustained minor injuries, Sahu suffered severe trauma and was declared dead at the scene. Police sources said the techie had reportedly been experiencing prolonged sleep-related problems, including insomnia, for several months. Greater Noida: Teenage Student Accused of Cheating in Exam With AI Dies by Suicide, Family Alleges Harassment.

Investigators suspect that ongoing sleep difficulties may have contributed to significant mental distress. However, officials have emphasized that the exact circumstances behind the incident remain unclear. Authorities said all aspects of the case are being examined as part of the investigation.

A case has been registered and police have begun gathering information from family members and others connected to the deceased. Officials have appealed to the public not to draw conclusions or circulate unverified claims while the inquiry is ongoing.

Police said the investigation will seek to establish the sequence of events leading up to the incident and determine whether any additional factors were involved.

Authorities said further investigation is underway and additional details will be shared once facts are verified. The incident has drawn attention to the importance of mental health awareness and the need for individuals experiencing emotional or psychological distress to seek timely professional support.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (India Today), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).