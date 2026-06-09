When Will EPFO 3.0 Launch? Latest Update on PF ATM and UPI Withdrawals

Millions of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) subscribers are awaiting the rollout of EPFO 3.0, a major digital upgrade that is expected to introduce UPI-based withdrawals and ATM-like access to provident fund savings. While the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has completed testing of the new system, the government has not yet announced an official launch date.

The upcoming platform aims to make EPF services faster, more accessible and largely paperless. Once launched, eligible subscribers will be able to access provident fund money digitally through UPI-linked transactions and other online services without lengthy claim procedures. EPFO 3.0 Unlocks Instant UPI Access to EPF Funds for 8 Crore Members, All You Need To Know.

When Will EPFO’s ATM and UPI Withdrawal Facility Start?

The most common question among EPF subscribers remains the launch timeline for the new withdrawal system. Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently confirmed that testing of the facility has been completed and that the service will be introduced soon. However, neither the EPFO nor the government has specified an exact launch date.

Until the formal rollout of EPFO 3.0, subscribers cannot withdraw provident fund money through UPI or ATM-based facilities. EPFO 3.0 Launch: How Much PF Can You Withdraw Through UPI?

What Is EPFO 3.0?

EPFO 3.0 is part of the organisation's broader digital transformation initiative designed to simplify member services and reduce claim processing delays.

Under the proposed system, subscribers will be able to digitally access eligible provident fund balances and transfer funds directly to Aadhaar-linked and bank-seeded accounts through the UPI payment gateway. The platform is expected to significantly reduce paperwork while improving the speed and convenience of accessing EPF savings.

How Will PF Withdrawal Through UPI Work?

According to details shared by the government, members will be able to view the amount eligible for withdrawal from their EPF account through the digital platform.

After selecting the withdrawal amount, users will authenticate the transaction using their UPI PIN. Once approved, the money will be credited directly to the linked bank account. Subscribers can then use the funds for digital payments, bank transfers or cash withdrawals through regular banking channels and ATMs.

How Much PF Money Can Be Withdrawn?

EPFO has indicated that members may be permitted to withdraw between 50% and 75% of their provident fund balance through the new facility, depending on applicable conditions and eligibility requirements. However, the organisation has also proposed safeguards to ensure a portion of retirement savings remains protected.

What Is the Mandatory Retention Rule?

Under the proposed framework, at least 25% of an EPF subscriber's corpus must remain in the account. This mandatory retention requirement means members will not be able to withdraw their entire provident fund balance through the UPI-enabled system.

The provision is intended to preserve a minimum retirement savings cushion while allowing easier access to a substantial portion of funds when needed.

Even before the launch of EPFO 3.0, the organisation has introduced measures to accelerate claim processing. The auto-settlement limit has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, allowing eligible claims to be processed much faster, often within three days.

The facility covers claims related to medical treatment, education, marriage, home purchase and house construction. According to EPFO data, more than 3.52 crore claims of up to Rs 5 lakh had been processed through the auto-settlement system as of February 25, 2026.

Will EPF ATM Withdrawals Affect EPS Pension?

No. The proposed ATM and UPI withdrawal facility will apply only to the EPF component of a member's account. The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS), which forms the pension portion of retirement savings, will remain unaffected by the new withdrawal mechanism.

Apart from easier withdrawals, EPFO 3.0 is expected to introduce several additional digital services. Members will be able to use Face Authentication Technology (FAT) through the UMANG app to generate or activate Universal Account Numbers (UANs). The platform will also allow users to access passbooks, update personal information, correct records and submit claims online with fewer procedural requirements.

EPFO to Introduce WhatsApp-Based Services

EPFO is also preparing to launch WhatsApp-based member services to improve communication and support.

Subscribers will be able to initiate conversations by sending “Hello” to EPFO’s verified WhatsApp account. The service is expected to provide assistance in regional languages and offer round-the-clock support for common member queries.

While the exact launch date of EPFO 3.0 remains unclear, the completion of testing indicates that the long-awaited UPI and ATM withdrawal facilities could be introduced in the near future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 01:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).