In a major political reset in Gujarat, all 16 ministers in the state cabinet have submitted their resignations ahead of a significant reshuffle set for Friday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will retain his post, while a new council of ministers will be sworn in at 11:30 AM at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar. The resignations followed a key meeting at the CM’s residence, where the BJP’s central leadership conveyed instructions for a complete overhaul. The resignations will be formally submitted to Governor Acharya Devvrat tonight. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda are expected to attend the swearing-in ceremony. Gujarat BJP chief Jagadish Vishwakarma reportedly led the move, signaling a broader organisational strategy by the BJP ahead of future elections. Gujarat To Have 34 Districts As Government Approves Bifurcation of Banaskantha To Form Vav-Tharad District.

All 16 ministers submit resignations to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ahead of cabinet expansion: state BJP sources. pic.twitter.com/p9GDMs6EeU — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 16, 2025

