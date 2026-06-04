Who Is Harshal Thakare, Arreated CEO of Now-Shut Thynk Tech India OPC?

The arrest of Harshal Thakare, CEO of Thynk Tech India OPC Pvt Ltd, has brought renewed attention to alleged recruitment and salary scams in Pune's IT sector. Thakare was arrested by the Hinjewadi Police on charges of cheating employees after the company abruptly shut down operations, reportedly leaving hundreds of interns, freshers, and employees without salaries and jobs.

The latest closure marks the fifth IT firm in Pune to shut down in the last eight months, with employee groups estimating that between 4,000 and 5,000 IT professionals have been affected across these incidents.

Why Was Harshal Thakare Arrested?

According to police, an FIR was registered against Thakare following complaints from interns and employees of Thynk Tech India OPC Pvt Ltd, located in Pune's Hinjewadi IT hub. Bhavish Aggarwal Faces Arrest? Bailable Warrant Issued Against Ola CEO, Know Why.

"We have arrested the owner Harshal Thakare for cheating the employees in the name of providing job and collecting money from them," Hinjewadi senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare told The Indian Express.

Thynk Tech CEO Harshal Thakare Held

#ThynkTech owner who scammed 700+ Fresher’s is finally arrested by #Hinjawadi police after #FiteForums collective efforts on same . We urge employees to come forward and report such scams . pic.twitter.com/0hEUqxaTyz — Forum For IT Employees - FITE (@FITEMaharashtra) June 3, 2026

Thakare was produced before a local court and remanded to police custody till June 8. Police have also launched a search for other accused individuals linked to the case, including members of the company's management team.

What Are the Allegations Against Thynk Tech India?

Investigators allege that the company collected INR 15,000 from interns and freshers as a security deposit for laptops. Employees were reportedly promised that after an initial two-month unpaid internship period, they would receive a monthly stipend of INR 15,000. Suchana Seth Arrested for Murder in Candolim: All You Need To Know About Bengaluru-Based CEO Who Killed Her Son in Goa and Travelled With His Body to Karnataka.

Assistant Inspector Sachin Wanganekar, who is investigating the case said, "Initial probe suggests the accused took INR 15,000 from each of the interns for providing a laptop. They were told that for the initial two months of unpaid internship, they will start getting INR 15,000 per month."

Police said many employees have not received salaries ranging from one to three months, while several cheques issued by the company allegedly bounced.

Hundreds of Employees Left in Limbo

The Forum for IT Employees (FITE), which assisted affected workers in approaching the police, claims the company's workforce may have ranged between 700 and 1,000 people, including interns, trainee interns, and freshers.

FITE president Pavanjit Mane said employees stopped receiving salaries from January despite repeated assurances from management.

"The company started in August last year. Initially, it paid salaries to freshers and then from January, no one has been paid any salary. The owners kept them, giving new dates for salaries every time the employees approached them. But they never kept their word," said Mane.

Investigation Underway

Police have registered offences under provisions related to criminal breach of trust and cheating under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities said more employees are coming forward with complaints, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The case has also raised concerns over the growing number of sudden IT company closures in Pune, particularly in the Hinjewadi and Kharadi-Viman Nagar technology corridors, where thousands of young professionals have reportedly been affected in recent months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Indian Express), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 07:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).