Mumbai, February 18: A consumer court in South Goa has issued a bailable warrant against Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd. The warrant was issued by the South Goa District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission after Aggarwal failed to appear before the body despite being served a prior notice regarding a customer complaint.

Commission President Sanjay Chodankar has directed the Bengaluru police to ensure Aggarwal’s presence at the commission’s office in Margao on February 23 at 10:30 am. According to the official order, the CEO can be released on bail upon furnishing a sum of INR 1.47 lakh. Bhavish Aggarwal and Ola Senior Executive Booked for Abetment to Suicide After Employee’s Death in Bengaluru.

Failure to Appear and Commission Mandate

The commission had previously summoned Aggarwal to appear in person on February 4. The summons was intended to seek a clarification on the status of a specific consumer's electric scooter and to explain why the vehicle had remained unrepaired in the company’s custody for an extended duration.

The decision to move from a summons to a bailable warrant was prompted by the CEO's absence during the scheduled hearing. The judicial body noted that the measure was necessary to ensure the company’s leadership addresses the grievances raised by the complainant directly.

Details of the Consumer Complaint

The legal proceedings stem from a complaint filed by a 26-year-old customer who purchased an Ola S1 Pro Second Generation scooter in August 2023 for INR 1.47 lakh. The buyer alleged that the vehicle exhibited manufacturing defects almost immediately after delivery, including abnormal motor noise and frequent touchscreen malfunctions.

Despite an initial repair attempt at an Ola showroom in Mormugao costing INR 18,627, the customer claimed the technical issues persisted. New problems, such as Bluetooth connectivity failures, reportedly emerged after the initial service, leading the owner to seek legal intervention for a resolution.

Sought Compensation and Legal Context

The complainant has requested a full refund of the purchase price, amounting to INR 1.47 lakh. In addition, the consumer is seeking INR 50,000 in compensation to cover financial loss, mental distress, and the inconvenience caused by the prolonged lack of a functional vehicle. Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Announces Access to Ola Electric Parts on App and Website; Opening Diagnostic Tools, Training Modules To Make ‘Any Mechanic Ola-Certified, Upskill on EVs’. Ola Electric Shares Hit New 52-Week Low As Q3 FY26 Revenue Plummets 55% to INR 470 Crore.

This case comes amid broader scrutiny of after-sales service standards within the burgeoning electric vehicle sector in India. The commission is expected to continue hearing the matter once the Bengaluru police execute the warrant and ensure the presence of the Ola Electric CEO at the upcoming session.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2026 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).