Mumbai, January 9: The Goa police on Monday, January 8, arrested a 39-year-old woman, CEO of a Bengaluru-based AI company, for allegedly murdering her four-year-old son in the coastal state. The accused, identified as Suchana Seth, a resident of Bengaluru, reportedly killed her son at an apartment in Goa's Candolim. Suchana Seth was arrested in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while allegedly trying to flee in a cab with her son's body in a bag.

Speaking about the alleged murder, Vishwesh Karpe, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP), said that Suchana Seth had checked into a service apartment in Candolim, North Goa, on Sunday morning, January 7, with her son. The next day, the Bengaluru-based CEO left for Bengaluru after the alleged murder. While the murder has come to light, it is important to know who Suchana Seth is. Candolim Horror: AI Company CEO Suchana Seth Allegedly Murders Four-Year-Old Son in Goa, Flees With His Body to Bengaluru: Arrested (Watch Videos).

Who Is Suchana Seth?

As per her LinkedIn profile, Suchana Seth is the founder of "The Mindful AI Lab", which she founded four years ago. The 39-year-old woman Bengaluru resident is also an AI ethics expert and data scientist, who has an experience of over 12 years of experience. Her work profile includes mentoring data science teams and scaling machine learning solutions at new startups.

Her profile also states that she is on the list of 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics. Besides, the Bengaluru CEO has also been a Fellow at the Berkman Klein Centre at Harvard University and a research fellow at the Raman Research Institute. The 39-year-old woman also holds patents in natural language processing. She did her schooling at DAV Girls Senior Secondary School in Chennai's Gopalpuram and has a bachelor's degree in Physics from Bhawanipur Education Society College in Kolkata. Goa Horror: Bengaluru AI Startup CEO Suchana Seth Kills Minor Son in Candolim, Travels Back to Karnataka With Body in Bag; Arrested.

Why Did Suchana Seth Kill Her Son?

While Suchana Seth has been arrested, police officials said that after killing her son, she fled in a cab to Bengaluru with her son's body stuffed in a bag. Her "estranged relationship" with her husband is reportedly seen as one of the reasons as motive behind the alleged murder.

Notably, the alleged murder came to light when the house-keeping staff went to clean the apartment after she left and noticed a few bloodstains.

