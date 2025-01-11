Ludhiana, January 11: In an unfortunate incident in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi was declared dead after he was shot with bullet injuries. Officials said that Gogi, who represented the Ludhiana West constituency, accidentally shot himself. The incident occurred around midnight, following which Gogi was rushed to the DMC hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

Speaking about the incident, Jaskaran Singh Teja, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said that Gogi shot himself accidentally and sustained bullet injuries to his head. "Cause of the death will be clear once the post-mortem reports come.." the DCP added. While Gurpreet Gogi (Gurpreet Gogi Bassi) has passed away, it's important to know who the Ludhiana West MLA was. It is learned that Gurpreet was a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party. Gurpreet Gogi, Ludhiana AAP MLA, Accidentally Shoots Himself in His Head in Punjab; Declared Dead.

Who Was Gurpreet Gogi?

He joined the AAP in 2022. In 2022, Gogi contested the Punjab assembly elections and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu from the Ludhiana West constituency. According to his bio on X and Instagram, Gurpreet Gogi was a politician and an MLA who represented the Ludhiana West assembly constituency. His last Instagram post stated that he discussed the cleaning of Budha Nala with Speaker Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sr.Kultar Singh Sandhwan and environmentalist Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal.

It is also learned that Gogi's wife, Sukhchain Kaur Gogi, also participated in the Municipal Corporation elections; however, she lost to Congress candidate Inderjit Singh Indi. According to IANS, in August last year, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi destroyed the foundation stone of a pipeline project in Buddha Nullah, which he laid in 2022. He had expressed frustration over the project's delays. AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi Shot Dead in Ludhiana.

It is also reported that on Friday, January 10, Gogi visited Prachin Sheetla Mata Mandir and promised devotees that he would take action against a gang of burglars who stole silver from the temple two days ago.

