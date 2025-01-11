Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], January 11 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Gogi, representing the Ludhiana West constituency, was declared dead after being shot with bullet injuries.

The incident occurred around midnight, and the MLA was declared dead upon arrival at the DMC hospital, as per officials.

"The incident happened around midnight, and he was declared dead when he was brought to the DMC hospital..." said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jaskaran Singh Teja.

Further investigations are underway.

"Investigation is underway.." the DCP further added.

Gogi joined the Aam Aadmi Party in 2022 and defeated two-time former Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Ashu during the Ludhiana assembly elections. (ANI)

