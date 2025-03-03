Chennai, March 3: In a pointed critique of the Centre's delimitation alleged plans, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged newlywed couples to start families immediately to give the state an advantage in the upcoming delimitation exercise. Speaking at the wedding of a DMK district secretary in Nagapattinam, Stalin remarked that he previously advised newlyweds to take their time before starting a family.

"But now, with policies such as delimitation that the Union Government is planning to implement, we cannot say that. We focused on family planning and succeeded, and were pushed into a situation such as this. So I would now urge newlyweds to immediately have babies and give them good Tamil names," CM Stalin said. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Invites TVK Chief Vijay to March 5 All-Party Meet on Delimitation.

Why MK Stalin Wants Tamil Nadu Residents To Have More Babies?

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu has been vocal in its opposition to the government's delimitation plans. Delimitation involves redrawing the boundaries of parliamentary and Assembly constituencies to reflect population changes over time. Stalin has argued that the delimitation exercise, expected to take place after 2026, will disadvantage southern states.

He said these states have successfully implemented family planning measures, and this population control could work against them when delimitation is based on demographic changes. Stalin contended that this would result in southern states having less representation in Parliament despite their significant contributions to population control and the country's GDP. Three-Language Policy in NEP 2020: ‘Push for Monolithic Hindi Identity Kills Ancient Mother Tongues’, Says Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin.

Stalin also accused the Centre of attempting to impose Hindi under the guise of the national education policy. He appealed to the state BJP not to boycott an all-party meeting called to discuss the delimitation issue. "They are trying to implement delimitation that will reduce the number of Lok Sabha seats for Tamil Nadu. I have convened an all-party meeting on March 5 to discuss our stand on delimitation.

Forty parties registered with the Election Commission have been invited. A majority of them have said yes, and a few are skipping it. But they should understand that this is not a problem of DMK, it is a problem for the entire state. So I urge everyone again to stand together for the welfare of this state and its rights," he said.

