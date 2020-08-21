Kalahandi, August 21: A wild bear strayed into a residential area in Bhawanipatna town of Odisha's Kalahandi district on Friday, triggering panic among people. The wild bear attacked a person and left him with serious injuries. A video of the wild bear attacking the man also surfaced on the internet. Locals informed the forest department and an operation was underway to capture the wild animal. Odisha Shocker: Crocodile Allegedly Killed, Eaten by Villagers in Malkangiri District.

In the video, the wild bear is seen attacking a man. Two people come with sticks in their hands and hit the animal to rescue the man. The bear then runs away, leaving the man seriously injured. Several videos of the animal wandering in the area were going viral on social media platforms. District Forest Officer Nitish Kumar said that efforts had been underway to catch the wild bear. Bear Family Enters US Man's Car and Tries to Drive It, Photos Go Viral.

Bear Attack in Odisha's Bhawanipatna Town:

Odisha: A wild bear attacked a person in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi district today morning. District Forest Officer Nitish Kumar said, "The bear will be tranquillised & then will be let into the forest." @Manekagandhibjp @peta @HSnewsLive pic.twitter.com/vzqpli5JoG — prashant k sharma Journalist (@prashantkanishk) August 21, 2020

Odisha: A wild bear attacked a person in Bhawanipatna town of Kalahandi district today morning. District Forest Officer Nitish Kumar said, "The bear will be tranquillised & then will be let into the forest." pic.twitter.com/PjSntfBUFs — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

"The bear will be tranquillised and then will be let into the forest," Nitish Kumar told reporters. The bear is suspected to have entered into the human settlement in search of food.

